UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 10 ClubCorp Holdings Inc:
* Frontfour nominates director candidates to board of ClubCorp Holdings
* Frontfour Capital Group Llc - delivered a formal nomination of director candidates for election to ClubCorp's board of directors
* Frontfour Capital Group Llc - owns approximately 2.4 pct of ClubCorp's outstanding shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources