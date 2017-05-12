BRIEF-HBC acknowledges receipt of letter from Land and Buildings
* Hudson's Bay Co - received a letter addressed to its board of directors from Jonathan Litt, CIO of Land and Buildings
May 12 Frontier Communications Corp-
* Frontier Communications board sets reverse stock split ratio and effective date
* Frontier Communications - board determined to effect reverse stock split of issued shares of common stock at a ratio of one share for fifteen shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hudson's Bay Co - received a letter addressed to its board of directors from Jonathan Litt, CIO of Land and Buildings
* Philippine Airlines orders seven more Bombardier Q400 aircraft
* UPS - announced new peak charge applicable during selected weeks in Nov, Dec 2017 for U.S. residential, large packages and packages over maximum limits