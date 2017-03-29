March 29 Frontier Communications Corp

* Frontier Communications Corp - co amended its credit agreement, dated as of June 2, 2014 - SEC filing

* Frontier Communications Corp - amendments provide interest rate margins under each of these facilities will range from 0.875%-3.875% for base rate borrowings

* Frontier Communications Corp - amendments provide interest rate margins under each of these facilities will range from 1.875%-4.875% for LIBOR borrowings