BRIEF-KVH Industries files for mixed shelf of upto $100 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rUtgdj) Further company coverage:
June 2 Frontier Communications Corp:
* Frontier Communications - on June 1, lead arrangers for co's proposed $1.5 billion term loan b facility allocated loans to be made thereunder - sec filing
* Frontier Communications says expects that term loan b facility will bear interest at libor plus 3.75%, and will have a term of seven years Source text (bit.ly/2smdV6U) Further company coverage:
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rUtgdj) Further company coverage:
* Immunocellular Therapeutics provides update on strategic review and decision to suspend further patient randomization for ICT-107 phase 3 trial
LONDON, June 21 It is the conversation dominating and worrying world markets in equal measure: is there anything on the immediate horizon that will snap the "Goldilocks" cycle that has sent volatility to historic lows and stock prices to record highs?