Feb 27 Frontier Communications Corp:

* Frontier Communications reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 revenue $2.409 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.5 billion

* Q4 loss per share $0.12

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Frontier Communications Corp sees fy 2017 adjusted free cash flow - $800 million to $1.0 billion

* Frontier Communications Corp sees fy 2017 capital expenditures - $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion

* Frontier Communications Corp - amended its April 2021 term loan and revolving credit facilities on February 27, 2017

* Frontier Communications Corp - amendments provide frontier with more flexible terms, upsize revolver to $850 million, extend it from 2018 to 2022