BRIEF-Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
* Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
Feb 27 Frontier Communications Corp:
* Frontier Communications reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 revenue $2.409 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.5 billion
* Q4 loss per share $0.12
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Frontier Communications Corp sees fy 2017 adjusted free cash flow - $800 million to $1.0 billion
* Frontier Communications Corp sees fy 2017 capital expenditures - $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion
* Frontier Communications Corp - amended its April 2021 term loan and revolving credit facilities on February 27, 2017
* Frontier Communications Corp - amendments provide frontier with more flexible terms, upsize revolver to $850 million, extend it from 2018 to 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
* Lannett announces approval for amantadine hydrochloride capsules USP, 100 mg
* Innoven Partenaires S.A. reports a 9.5 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 14 - SEC filing