BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Frontier Communications Corp
* Frontier Communications reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $2.356 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.35 billion
* Q1 loss per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Frontier Communications Corp - Remains on track to achieve an incremental cost savings of $350 million in annual savings by mid-year 2018
* Frontier Communications Corp -Sees FY adjusted free cash flow - $800 million to $1.0 billion
* Frontier Communications Corp - Sees FY capital expenditures - $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited