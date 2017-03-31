March 31 Frontier Group Holdings Inc:

* Frontier Group Holdings Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million - sec filing

* Frontier Group Holdings Inc - intends to apply common stock listed under the symbol “FRNT”

* Frontier group holdings - Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, Evercore Isi, J.P. Morgan and BofA Merrill lynch are among the underwriters to IPO

* Frontier group holdings- Barclays, Cowen and co, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co, Raymond James, UBS Investment bank are also among underwriters to IPO

* Frontier Group Holdings - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text (bit.ly/2nFjVFY)