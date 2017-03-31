BRIEF-Hilton Grand Vacations announces pricing of secondary offering
* Hilton Grand Vacations announces pricing of secondary offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 31 Frontier Group Holdings Inc:
* Frontier Group Holdings Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million - sec filing
* Frontier Group Holdings Inc - intends to apply common stock listed under the symbol “FRNT”
* Frontier group holdings - Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, Evercore Isi, J.P. Morgan and BofA Merrill lynch are among the underwriters to IPO
* Frontier group holdings- Barclays, Cowen and co, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co, Raymond James, UBS Investment bank are also among underwriters to IPO
* Frontier Group Holdings - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text (bit.ly/2nFjVFY)
NEW YORK, June 14 The chief executive of WeWork Cos Inc said on Wednesday the coworking space startup he co-founded is now generating $1 billion a year in revenue at current rates and will launch an initial public offering, but did not say where or when.