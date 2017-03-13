Kinder Morgan Canada says raised C$5.5 bln for Trans Mountain
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
March 13 FRP Holdings Inc
* Frp Holdings Inc announces departure of chairman and CEO
* Says John D. Baker II appointed CEO
* FRP holdings - thompson s. Baker II, chief executive officer, resigned his CEO position
* FRP Holdings - changes are effective March 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals-following resignation of Yasir B. Al-Wakeel,former CFO, Richard Peters to be principal financial officer Source text:(http://bit.ly/2sjYcpc) Further company coverage:
* Sears Canada Acknowledges receipt of NASDAQ letter regarding minimum bid price requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: