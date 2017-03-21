March 21 Fs Investment Corp

* On March 16, Co, several banks, entities entered into second amendment to senior secured revolving credit agreement, dated April 3, 2014

* Amendment increases lenders commitments under credit agreement to $327.5 million - SEC filing

* Amendment extends term of revolving period to March 16, 2020 and final maturity date to March 16, 2021

* Amendment increases size of accordion provision to permit increases to lenders commitments under credit agreement up to $600 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: