BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
March 1 FS Investment Corp:
* FSIC reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results and declares regular distribution for first quarter
* Q4 loss per share $0.18
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net investment income of $0.21 per share
* "Backdrop of tight credit markets necessitated a conservative approach during Q4" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbRWU) Further company coverage:
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million