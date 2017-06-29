UPDATE 2-Race to buy $10 bln-valued GLP narrows down to two groups -sources
* Some bidders had voiced concerns about Pincus (Updates to add picture)
June 29 FSA Group Ltd
* Westpac Banking Corporation has increased its personal loan facility from $30 million to $40 million
* Facility has been extended until 31 December 2017.
* Group offers non-conforming personal loans to assist clients with purchase of a motor vehicle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN, June 30 The Danish economy performed better than expected in the first quarter and last year, revised figures showed on Friday, highlighting the need for reforms to avoid labour shortages, business lobby groups said.
June 30 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it would exercise its warrants to buy 700 million common shares of Bank of America Corp, making it the largest shareholder of the lender.