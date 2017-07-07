July 7 FTI Consulting Inc
* FTI Consulting - During Q2 ended June 30, 2017, continued
to evaluate components of its workforce and related expenses
* FTI Consulting Inc - Estimates that termination costs
associated with the personnel reductions will be approximately
$16.0 million
* FTI Consulting Inc - Process resulted in company
terminating approximately 4% of company's more than 4,700
employees
* FTI Consulting Inc - Combined pre-tax income charge
related to actions of about $18.0 million will be recorded in Q2
, all of which is estimated to be cash
Source text: [bit.ly/2tTmV6H]
