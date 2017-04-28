April 28 FTN Cocoa Processors Plc:

* FY ended Dec 2016 loss before taxation of 847.2 million naira versus loss of 201.2 million naira year ago

* FY revenue of 855.4 million naira versus 1.37 billion naira year ago

* Ssays directors do not recommend payment of any dividend in year 2016 in view of loss sustained during the year Source: bit.ly/2qeFtNs Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)