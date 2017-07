July 20 (Reuters) - Ftn Cocoa Processors Plc:

* HY revenue 18.6 million naira versus 663 million naira year ago

* HY ended June 2017 loss before taxation of 286.0 million naira versus loss of 151.1 million naira year ago