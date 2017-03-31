March 31Fuan Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 175 percent to 201 percent, or to be 84 million yuan to 92 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (30.5 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zBrYZn

