April 28 Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$2 per share for common stock, to shareholders for 2016

* It will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.71 per share for preferred stock

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8yqbE9 ; goo.gl/7Lle7E

