BRIEF-IHeartCommunications announces extension of private term loan offers
July 5 Fuel Tech Inc:
* Fuel tech announces corporate initiatives to re-focus operations, strengthen operating leverage, and support growth
* Working with a third-party consultant, fuel tech has undertaken a review of its operating model and organizational design
* Fuel tech inc - effective June 28, 2017 fuel tech has suspended all operations associated with its pre-revenue development stage fuel conversion business segment
* Fuel tech inc says transition associated with suspension of fuel conversion business segment is underway
* Fuel tech inc - fuel tech expects to record charges associated with suspension of fuel conversion business in q2 ended june 30, 2017
* Fuel tech inc - charges associated with suspension of fuel conversion business have not yet been established
* Fuel tech - actions associated with review are expected to result in improved financial performance for h2 2017 compared to first six months of year
* Fuel tech - given negative, material financial impact that further ongoing support of fuel conversion would have on co, it was prudent to suspend its operations
* Fuel tech - transition associated with suspension includes staff rationalization, exploring potential monetization of certain fuel conversion assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ameresco Inc - on June 29, 2017, Ameresco Inc entered into an amendment to its third amended and restated bank credit facility with Bank Of America
* Cross Country Healthcare Inc- on July 5 entered into a second amendment to its credit agreement dated June 22, 2016