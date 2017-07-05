July 5 Fuelcell Energy Inc

* Fuelcell energy announces renewable power project to supply the california electric grid

* Fuelcell energy inc says project will involve second fuel cell power plant installation at city of tulare, california wastewater treatment facility

* Fuelcell energy -power generated by fuel cells will be sold to grid under state of california bioenergy market adjustment tariff program