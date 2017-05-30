EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso, stocks slump after surprise MSCI snub

(Updates with closing prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 21 The Argentine peso on Wednesday fell to its weakest level ever while stocks tanked after index provider MSCI unexpectedly decided not to include the country in its emerging markets index. MSCI said it needed more signs that center-right President Mauricio Macri's pro-market reforms were "irreversible" to reincorporate the country's shares into its Emerging Markets Index. Macri has repealed the capit