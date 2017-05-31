May 31 Fuji Latex Co Ltd

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 212,000 shares of its stock at the price of 254 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on June 1

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 2,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/MjgnjU

