May 26 Fuji Latex Co Ltd

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 212,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from June 1 to June 5

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 2,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/agQ5Nr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)