March 16 Nikkei-

* Fuji Oil Holdings to invest 5 billion yen to build a new factory for pastry filling in China's Guangdong province-Nikkei

* Fuji Oil Holdings' facility, is expected to begin operation in July 2018 and produce 40,000 tons of filling per year - Nikkei

* Fuji Oil Holdings' consol sales for the year ending are expected to rise 2% on the year to 292 billion yen -Nikkei