BRIEF-Transenterix announces sale of Senhance robotic surgery system in Japan
* Transenterix announces sale of Senhance robotic surgery system at Saitama Medical University International medical center in Japan
April 24Fujian Cosunter Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 27, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 28 and the dividend will be paid on April 28
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/u6DkZQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Transenterix announces sale of Senhance robotic surgery system at Saitama Medical University International medical center in Japan
* Aimmune Therapeutics to present data on peanut allergy in Europe at the European Academy Of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Parexel collaborates with Sanofi to advance the use of wearable devices in life science industry