BRIEF-Snap is buying mapping startup Zenly for $200 mln- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
June 6 Fujian Rongji Software Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 5.1 million yuan to set up an Internet of things JV with partners in Fujian
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 10 million yuan and the company will hold 51 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ESSug5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.