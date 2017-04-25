April 25 Fujian Septwolves Industry Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 105.2 million yuan to 126.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (105.2 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CHBaIe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)