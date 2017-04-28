April 28Fujian Star-net Communication Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 50.1 million yuan to 57.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (38.2 million yuan)

* Says increased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jlG37f

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)