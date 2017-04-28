BRIEF-Apple files for notes offering of up to $1.0 billion
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsfDae) Further company coverage:
April 28Fujian Star-net Communication Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 50.1 million yuan to 57.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (38.2 million yuan)
* Says increased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jlG37f
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsfDae) Further company coverage:
* Liberty Global PLC - on June 8, Unitymedia Finance LLC entered financing arrangement that amends senior facilities agreement dated July 25, 2014
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: