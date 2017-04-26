April 26 Fujian Sunner Development Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to fluctuate by -39.0 percent to 5.8 percent, or to be 150 million yuan to 260 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 245.8 million yuan

* Says decreased government subsidy, expanded scale of production and operation as main reasons for the forecast

