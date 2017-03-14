March 13 Fujian Yanjing Huiquan Brewery Co ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 90 percent, compared to net profit of FY 2015 (23.0 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 80 percent

* The main reason for the amendment is inappropriate record of proceeds from sale of real estate

