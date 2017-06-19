June 19Fujian Yanjing Huiquan Brewery Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 22

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Zc9PGc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)