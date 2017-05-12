UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Fujikyu Corp:
* Says it will sell 8,440 voting rights (20.1 percent) to a Aichi prefecture based company, which has been engaged in the property management and operation
* The Aichi-based company will become the second major shareholder of the company
* Effective date May 15
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LhINxi
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources