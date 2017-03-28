Fitch Rates Intel's $600MM 7-Year Senior Notes Offering 'A+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to Intel Corporation's (Intel) $600 million seven-year senior notes offering. Intel will use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, ahead of the company's pending acquisition of Mobileye N.V. (Mobileye). Intel just received U.S. regulatory approval for the acquisition and Fitch believes the transaction should close before the end of calendar year 2017. Pro forma fo