BRIEF-Elma Electronic sees H1 net profit of CHF 1.0-1.5 mln
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
April 21 Fujitsu Ltd :
* Says Fujitsu decided to maintain the previous acquisition price at 5,000 yen per share, in takeover bid plan offered by Fujitsu for shares of Solekia
* Says Fujitsu adjusts takeover bid offering period from March 17 to May 10 instead of April 28 disclosed previously, and settlement will be started from May 16 instead of May 9
* Previous plan was disclosed on April 5
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/OJLF8b ; goo.gl/IG5vGA
