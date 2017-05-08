Sweden's Klarna gets banking license
STOCKHOLM, June 19 Swedish payments firm Klarna, one of Europe's most highly valued tech startups, said on Monday it had received a banking license from Sweden's financial watchdog.
May 8 Fujitsu Ltd :
* Says it extends ToB period to buy shares of Solekia , from March 17 to May 22 instead of May 10, and settlement date was changed to May 26 from May 16
WASHINGTON, June 19 President Donald Trump will meet with the chief executives of technology companies including Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc on Monday as the White House looks to the private sector for help in cutting government waste and improving services.
* Says its owner plans to unload up to 4.0 percent stake in the company within six months