BRIEF-Nortech Systems and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch announce new commercial banking agreement
* Nortech Systems and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch announce new commercial banking agreement
April 21 Nikkei:
* Fujitsu will triple its spending on research and development for network management technology to 15 billion yen ($137 million) over 3 years - Nikkei
* Fujitsu will also invest in European Ventures to expand its network-related services - Nikkei
* Fujitsu is aiming for sales of 50 billion yen from next-generation network technology over the next three years - Nikkei
* Fujitsu also plans to invest 15 billion yen in its own SDN-related research and development in japan and the U.S - Nikkei
* Fujitsu's Network Communications unit is expected to log sales of 255 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/2oSnrij) Further company coverage:
* Nortech Systems and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch announce new commercial banking agreement
WASHINGTON, June 15 An influential conservative bloc of Republican lawmakers on Thursday said it opposed renewal of an internet surveillance law unless major changes were made in how the U.S. government collects and uses American data, reflecting disagreement within the majority party.
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: