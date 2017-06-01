June 1 Fujix Ltd

* Says it will acquire 80 percent stake in Changzhou-based co, which is engaged in manufacture of sewing thread, for 211 million yen, from Ishikawa-based co, which is engaged in manufacture and sales of synthetic fiber products

* Says it will raise voting power in Changzhou-based co to 90 percent, from 10 percent

* Effective June 14

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/OUKOJz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)