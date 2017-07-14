BRIEF-Fukuoka Reit to issue second series unsecured REIT bonds worth 2 bln yen

1 Min Read
July 14 (Reuters) - Fukuoka Reit Corp
* Says it will issue second series unsecured REIT bonds worth 2 billion yen, maturity date on July 30, 2032 and coupon rate 1.0 percent per annum
* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Subscription date on July 14 and payment date on July 31
* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as underwriters
* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/8RPyxU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)