May 3 Fullshare Holdings Ltd:

* Entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with China Citic Bank Corporation Limited (Nanjing branch)

* Citic Bank agrees to provide to co with a comprehensive credit and financing limit of not less than RMB10 billion

* Pursuant to agreement Citic Bank & co will carry out cooperation in relation to provision of package, comprehensive financial services by Citic Bank