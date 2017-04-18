BRIEF-Rothschild & CO FY overall revenue increased by 11%
* NET INCOME - GROUP SHARE EXCLUDING EXCEPTIONALS OF €193 MILLION, UP 43% (2015/2016: €135 MILLION)
April 18 Fulton Financial Corp:
* Fulton Financial reports first quarter earnings of $0.25 per share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fulton Financial Corp says net interest income for q1 of 2017 increased $5.3 million compared to q4 of 2016 and $8.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says changes would be very disruptive, company back in profit
JOHANNESBURG, June 14 South Africa's rand gained on Wednesday as the dollar fell after the United States reported weaker-than-expected inflation and retail sales data. Stocks ended lower as mobile phone operator MTN slid to a four-month low.