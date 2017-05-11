BRIEF-Esquire Financial Holdings launch of IPO of 1.80 million shares of common stock
* Launch of its initial public offering of 1.80 million shares of co's common stock
May 11 Functionx Inc
* On May 7, 2017, company and bumpclick entered into an amendment to binding term sheet which amended binding term sheet - SEC filing
* Under amendment, binding term sheet shall terminate on June 30, 2017 if purchase agreement has not been signed by co and Bumpclick Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Launch of its initial public offering of 1.80 million shares of co's common stock
BUENOS AIRES, June 19 Argentina has offered a 100-year bond in U.S. dollars with a potential 8.25 percent yield, the Finance Ministry and Thomson Reuters' IFR said on Monday, just over a year after the nation emerged from default.
* Celsion corporation announces $5.4 million registered direct offering