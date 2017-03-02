March 2 British asset manager Schroders
on Thursday posted a 5 percent rise in full-year pretax profit
after market gains, client inflows and acquisitions helped boost
total assets to a record high.
The company said full-year pretax profit was 618.1 million
pounds ($758.41 million), up from 589 million pounds in 2015,
helping underpin a final dividend of 64 pence per share, to take
the total dividend for the year to 93 pence, up 7 percent on the
year.
Schroders said assets under management and administration at
year-end were 397.1 billion pounds, up 27 percent, helped by a
42 billion pound boost as a result of weakness in the value of
sterling after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Net inflows over the year were 1.1 billion pounds, as demand
from institutional clients more than offset outflows from retail
clients and wealth management. Acquisitions added a further 6.7
billion pounds.
($1 = 0.8150 pounds)
(Reporting By Simon Jessop. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)