June 21 Oaktree Capital Group Llc:

* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017

* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - on May 12, 2017, funds managed by Oaktree acquired 1.4 million common shares in aggregate at a price of US$8.00 per share

* Oaktree Capital Group Llc- funds managed by Oaktree beneficially own about 16.16 percent of outstanding common shares of SunOpta on partially diluted basis