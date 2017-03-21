UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 Italian holding company Tamburi Investment Partners says in its presentation for Star Conference event:
* sees Initial Public Offering (IPO) of leather goods group Furla in 2017-2018
* food retailer Eataly, furniture chain Rochebobois and lighting group iGuzzini will likely list in 2018-2019 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources