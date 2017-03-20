March 20 Fusion Telecommunications International Inc

* Fusion reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.26

* Qtrly consolidated revenue grew 8% to $28.9 million, compared to $26.8 million in q4 2015

* Fusion telecommunications international inc - anticipate realizing full run-rate of our expected cost synergies by second half of 2017

* Fusion telecommunications international - ended quarter with an average monthly revenue per customer (arpu) of $679 and a churn rate of 0.8%