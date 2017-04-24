BRIEF-Viacom announces 2 new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
April 24Fuso Dentsu Co Ltd
* Says it sold CO2 reduction machine to AEON DELIGHT for 307.0 million yen on Jan. 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/00HWem
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.