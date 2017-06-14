BRIEF-Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings
June 14 Futura Medical Plc
* Expect phase III programme of MED2002 to proceed as planned, with first patient dosed in Q4 this year
* Received constructive feedback from US and UK regulatory authorities on clinical and regulatory pathway for MED2002
* Continue to receive significant commercial interest in MED2002 from potential licensing partners and negotiations are ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zogenix Inc - on June 22 U.S. FDA granted its investigational drug, ZX008 orphan drug designation for treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome
* Otonomy announces successful end-of-Phase 2 review by FDA for Otiprio® in acute otitis media with tympanostomy tubes