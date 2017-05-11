BRIEF-Daisho Microline says FY loss attributable HK$51 mln
* FY loss attributable to owners of company HK$51.0 million versus loss of HK$60.9 million
May 11 Future Data Group Ltd:
* Q1 profit after tax 300,000 HKD versus 2.0 million HKD loss year ago
* Revenue of group for three months ended 31 march 2017 was HK$90.8 million representing an increase of approximately HK$1.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY loss attributable to owners of company HK$51.0 million versus loss of HK$60.9 million
June 19 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, said on Monday it launched a subscription service to deliver sets of board games in the United States.
* ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF CONTRACTS TO TRANSFORM INFORMATION SYSTEMS OF KIDILIZ AND TARTINE & CHOCOLAT GROUPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)