UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Future Kid Entertainment And Real Estate Co:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 239,415 dinars versus 240,107 dinars year ago
* Q1 total operating revenue 1.4 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources