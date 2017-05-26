BRIEF-Repco Home Finance proposes to raise INR 1 bln by issuing NCDs
* Says proposes to raise INR 1 billion by issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures
May 26 Future Land Development Holdings Ltd :
* Board announces that co will distribute final dividend of RMB0.05 per share for year ended 31 Dec 2016
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in southern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
LONDON, June 22 Rises in U.S. interest rates will probably prop the dollar up over the next 18 months, but its multi-year run higher since 2012 looks to be over, strategists from British bank Barclays said in a note on Thursday.