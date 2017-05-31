BRIEF-Altice USA Inc shares open at $31.60 on the NYSE vs IPO price of $30.00 per share
* Altice usa inc shares open at $31.60 on the nyse versus. Ipo price of $30.00 per share Further company coverage:
May 31 Future Market Networks Ltd
* Says executed a share purchase agreement with IL&FS Township and Urban Assets Limited (ITUAL)
* Says SPA to buy 50 percent equity share capital held by ITUAL in Future Retail Destination Limited
* Says FRDL shall become 100% subsidiary of company upon completion of transaction
* Says total consideration payable by company under SPA is INR 140 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Altice usa inc shares open at $31.60 on the nyse versus. Ipo price of $30.00 per share Further company coverage:
* Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday: