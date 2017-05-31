May 31 Future Market Networks Ltd

* Says executed a share purchase agreement with IL&FS Township and Urban Assets Limited (ITUAL)

* Says SPA to buy 50 percent equity share capital held by ITUAL in Future Retail Destination Limited

* Says FRDL shall become 100% subsidiary of company upon completion of transaction

* Says total consideration payable by company under SPA is INR 140 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: