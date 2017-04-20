UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 Future Retail Ltd
* Says approved segregation of home retail business into Praxis Home Retail via demerger
* Says Praxis Home Retail will issue 1 share to FRL shareholders for every 20 shares of FRL
* Says scheme involves de-merger of e-commerce home retail business from BSPL to PHRPL
* Says scheme involves cancellation of existing paid up share capital of PHRPL
* Says demerger is expected to result in a spin off specialty retail business
* Says listing will sought for PHRPL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources